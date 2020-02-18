Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Katie Hopkins criticised over 'hateful' tweet about Caroline Flack's death

Katie Hopkins criticised over 'hateful' tweet about Caroline Flack's death

Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Katie Hopkins criticised over 'hateful' tweet about Caroline Flack's deathThe former Apprentice star from Devon tweeted about the TV presenter's death.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OK_Magazine

OK! Magazine Katie Hopkins was criticised over her previous tweets https://t.co/3prv8KmmSS 42 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Katie Hopkins criticised over 'hateful' tweet about Caroline Flack's death: https://t.co/SmMlOEprN4 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.