Katie Hopkins criticised over 'hateful' tweet about Caroline Flack's death Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The former Apprentice star from Devon tweeted about the TV presenter's death. The former Apprentice star from Devon tweeted about the TV presenter's death. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this OK! Magazine Katie Hopkins was criticised over her previous tweets https://t.co/3prv8KmmSS 42 minutes ago One News Page (United Kingdom) Katie Hopkins criticised over 'hateful' tweet about Caroline Flack's death: https://t.co/SmMlOEprN4 2 hours ago