David Moyes resisting temptation to hand West Ham debut to Jarrod Bowen

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
West Ham boss David Moyes is resisting the temptation to throw Jarrod Bowen into his starting line-up in an attempt to boost the Hammers’ chances of Premier League survival.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Moyes: West Ham 'fantastic' despite loss

Moyes: West Ham 'fantastic' despite loss 02:13

 David Moyes was full of praise for his West Ham players following the Premier League defeat to champions Manchester City.

Moyes: We did a lot right [Video]Moyes: We did a lot right

David Moyes said he was disappointed West Ham couldn't hang on to the lead in their 3-2 defeat at Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:50Published

Moyes: We need fans to 'stick with us' [Video]Moyes: We need fans to 'stick with us'

David Moyes has urged West Ham supporters to 'stick with the team' ahead of their game against champions Manchester City on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published


Confirmed West Ham lineup vs Man City: No debut for Jarrod Bowen, Sebastien Haller dropped

Confirmed West Ham lineup vs Man City: No debut for Jarrod Bowen, Sebastien Haller droppedThe team news is in from the Etihad and David Moyes has handed a debut to his January transfer deadline day recruit
Football.london

Three changes, Bowen starts: West Ham predicted XI to face Liverpool - opinion

David Moyes has decisions to make ahead of West Ham United's match against Premier League frontrunners Liverpool.
Football FanCast Also reported by •Football.london

