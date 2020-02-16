Global  

Caroline Flack: Inquest into Love Island host's death to start this week

Daily Record Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Caroline Flack: Inquest into Love Island host's death to start this weekThe former Love Island host's body was found at her London home on Saturday February 15 as she prepared to face assault charges in court on March 4.
News video: Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death

Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death 01:08

 A petition calling on the UK government to launch an inquiry into British media coverage of public figures has garnered tens of thousands of signatures less than 24 hours after television personality Caroline Flack was found dead in her apartment. Adam Reed reports

Family Of Caroline Flack Ask For Privacy [Video]Family Of Caroline Flack Ask For Privacy

The family of British television presenter Caroline Flack confirmed her death. According to CNN, Flack died by suicide and her body was found in her East London flat. The family asked for privacy and..

Love Island pays tribute to Caroline Flack [Video]Love Island pays tribute to Caroline Flack

Love Island returned to air after being cancelled over the weekend following the death of its former presenter Caroline Flack.

Love Island pays tribute to former presenter Caroline Flack

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling remembered Caroline Flack’s “passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm” as the show paid tribute to her on Monday.
TV Host Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Is Heart Broken Following Girlfriend's Death

In related news, 'Love Island' is set to air a special tribute to Flack, who hosted the show since its debut in 2015 before stepping down from the show she was...
Tweets about this

JerryLawton

Jerry Lawton RT @kirkkorner: The inquest into the death of TV star Caroline Flack is due to be opened tomorrow morning at 10am. The hearing will proba… 1 minute ago

PeterGrant19

Peter Grant Caroline Flack inquest confirmed for this week https://t.co/fFf01d80ib Sent via @updayUK 4 minutes ago

TheScotsman

The Scotsman Caroline Flack: Inquest into the death of Caroline Flack due to open tomorrow https://t.co/53OrwLmSbA 5 minutes ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Inquest into death of Caroline Flack to open on Wednesday https://t.co/SNxXMutaFR 6 minutes ago

DigitaliveWorld

DIGITALIVE.WORLD Caroline Flack inquest into death confirmed - https://t.co/k35jeNYVZA, https://t.co/k35jeNYVZA An inques... https://t.co/koq0Ai44on 9 minutes ago

buzzdotie

Buzz.ie An inquest into Caroline Flack's death will open this week. https://t.co/YrHJ8JCg1v 10 minutes ago

GoodMorningRTV

Good Morning Reality TV RT @YahooCelebUK: The inquest into Caroline Flack's death will open tomorrow https://t.co/K5oCbpzUGq 15 minutes ago

YahooCelebUK

Yahoo Celebrity UK The inquest into Caroline Flack's death will open tomorrow https://t.co/K5oCbpzUGq 16 minutes ago

