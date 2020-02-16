Global  

Caroline Flack's inquest announced after tragic death aged just 40

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Caroline Flack took her own life aged 40 at her London flat on February 15, just weeks before she was due to stand trial on March 4.
News video: Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis in bid for 'Caroline's Law'

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis in bid for 'Caroline's Law' 01:45

 Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis is campaigning for 'Caroline's Law', in response to the tragic death of her friend and Love Island presenter Caroline Flack. Davis criticises the media coverage and public reaction to Caroline's court case and stresses the need for safeguarding. Report by Etemadil. Like...

Family Of Caroline Flack Ask For Privacy [Video]Family Of Caroline Flack Ask For Privacy

The family of British television presenter Caroline Flack confirmed her death. According to CNN, Flack died by suicide and her body was found in her East London flat. The family asked for privacy and..

Love Island pays tribute to Caroline Flack [Video]Love Island pays tribute to Caroline Flack

Love Island returned to air after being cancelled over the weekend following the death of its former presenter Caroline Flack.

Caroline Flack's tragic death shows that the way the media treats women must change

Details of Caroline Flack's arrest were reported by some in a tone of barely suppressed glee, writes Ed Power. Would a male celebrity have been publicly...
Independent

Inquest into death of Caroline Flack to open on Wednesday

The inquest into the death of TV presenter Caroline Flack is due to open on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldGrimsby Telegraph

BellaNella3

Bella Nella Caroline Flack's inquest Specific #hotline needed for people in the #publiceye - many professions have this. ☎️ 🗣https://t.co/JgeeqmvcQk 6 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Caroline Flack inquest date announced following TV star's tragic death https://t.co/31yYFTuVOh 26 minutes ago

everything_NE

EverythingNorthEast NEWS: Caroline Flack inquest announced after TV presenter's death at London home - https://t.co/qCrzU5jOqF 39 minutes ago

Newcastle_Nws

Newcastle News Caroline Flack inquest announced after TV presenter's death at London home #Newcastle https://t.co/lpUcpnUp83 https://t.co/wU071PmJ2z 42 minutes ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express RT @expressceleb: Caroline Flack’s inquest details announced after Love Island star dies aged 40 https://t.co/RJnoach58E https://t.co/C2gZ… 51 minutes ago

expressceleb

Express Celebrity 💫 Caroline Flack’s inquest details announced after Love Island star dies aged 40 https://t.co/RJnoach58E https://t.co/C2gZOjjZDe 51 minutes ago

ChronicleLive

The Chronicle An inquest is set to open https://t.co/JZb9gnu23Z 1 hour ago

lauradavis2604

Laura Davis RT @MirrorCeleb: BREAKING: Caroline Flack's inquest announced after troubled star took her own life at 40 https://t.co/agy4ZPt1ws https:/… 2 hours ago

