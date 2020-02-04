Global  

More evacuations amid flood warning as River Severn threatens to breach barrier

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
People are being urged to leave their homes in the face of further flooding as one official warned residents are “not out of the woods yet” in the aftermath of Storm Dennis.
All the red alert Flood Warnings in place for Gloucestershire as people urged to safeguard valuables

Environment Agency issues Tuesday warnings for River Severn and River Wye as Met Office says more rain is coming
Gloucester Citizen

