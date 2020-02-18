Director of BBC Scotland Donalda MacKinnon to stand down Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Donalda MacKinnon told staff it was the "right time" for her to go after nearly four years in the post. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Al Sinclair RT @BBCScotlandNews: Director of BBC Scotland Donalda MacKinnon to stand down https://t.co/ctShDFir7V https://t.co/ryK9X90klx 3 minutes ago Peter Grant MP RT @erikgeddes: Interesting. Hopefully BBC Scotland’s next Director will accept, as Donalda did, that the BBC has to work to try and regain… 4 minutes ago News4Edinburgh Via AllMedia Media release: BBC Scotland director, Donalda MacKinnon, to stand down https://t.co/54tVHlOjF8 BBC Sc… https://t.co/IbDkaEgtKK 6 minutes ago AFTPS RT @Broadcastnow: BBC Scotland director Donalda MacKinnon, the division’s first female director, is leaving the corporation https://t.co/gY… 14 minutes ago Broadcast BBC Scotland director Donalda MacKinnon, the division’s first female director, is leaving the corporation… https://t.co/YmscNJfMQh 17 minutes ago ScotsBulletin.com Media release: BBC Scotland director, Donalda MacKinnon, to stand down https://t.co/5tzYQmwOjp 18 minutes ago Erik Geddes Interesting. Hopefully BBC Scotland’s next Director will accept, as Donalda did, that the BBC has to work to try an… https://t.co/T66Os3WEfU 19 minutes ago Mike Dailly™ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Will anyone notice? BBC Scotland does nothing without London's say so.... so what will change? "Director of BBC Sc… https://t.co/WTUEaunAT4 27 minutes ago