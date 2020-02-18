Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > The change to driving theory tests set to come into force in April

The change to driving theory tests set to come into force in April

Wales Online Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The change to driving theory tests set to come into force in AprilSome 17 million theory tests have been conducted in the UK over the past 10 years
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Driving theory tests set to change from April 2020 - and it could mean more learner drivers pass https://t.co/XPbz0Bd8qs 50 minutes ago

SpringbokCarFix

Springbok Garage Ltd RT @NGPDrivingLaw: Video clips are to replace written scenarios in UK driving theory tests to make them more accessible: https://t.co/f3Z4… 3 hours ago

NGPDrivingLaw

London Driving Lawyers Video clips are to replace written scenarios in UK driving theory tests to make them more accessible: https://t.co/f3Z4AVL9Wq 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.