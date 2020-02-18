Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Boris Johnson > Boris Johnson reaches court settlement with estranged wife Marina Wheeler

Boris Johnson reaches court settlement with estranged wife Marina Wheeler

Independent Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Judge gives permission for divorce decree application
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson reaches financial settlement with estranged wife Marina Wheeler

Boris Johnson reaches financial settlement with estranged wife Marina Wheeler 01:02

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson and estranged wife Marina Wheeler have reached an agreement relating to money following their separation two years ago, a family court judge in London has been told.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

UK PM Johnson and estranged wife reach financial settlement

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his estranged wife Marina Wheeler have reached a financial agreement for their divorce, court records...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.