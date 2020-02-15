Coronavirus man released from hospital

Scott Lawson @bigpotplant @yezzer Also so many stories of people contracting it, gotta dig out the ones when they're back to nor… https://t.co/LtveNOrGtR 4 hours ago Lori Starkey RT @CNN: The first US evacuee from China known to be infected with the Wuhan coronavirus was mistakenly released from a San Diego hospital… 7 hours ago Tola`ath RT @Apex_WW: #NEW #UPDATE: #SouthKorea has released its second fully recovered #coronavirus patient from hospital. via @YonhapNews 8 hours ago STU✖️ Steve I saw my brother this weekend as he’s brought his family back from Singapore where they live although he has… https://t.co/qflYSMUdyQ 14 hours ago Jack Soh This #coronavirus is smart & cunning. Tough for poorer countries to counter it. "A woman tested positive on Feb 9,… https://t.co/2u5QMyntKp 15 hours ago Steve RT @EpochTimesChina: Another 4 Americans released from the #DiamondPrincess tested positive for the #Coronavirus, according to @HHSgov. Th… 19 hours ago OnondagaSkin @CDCgov This coronavirus has a lot longer incubation period than you think. Scientists are saying that it can last… https://t.co/AY2qijkpc8 23 hours ago 吴大宝 RT @Echinanews: #Update: 1,209 released from hospital, 349 new cases of #coronavirus and 108 more deaths confirmed in central China’s Hubei… 1 day ago