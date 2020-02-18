Global  

Cayman Islands added to EU tax haven blacklist

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The European Union has added four countries and jurisdictions to its blacklist of tax havens including British overseas territory the Cayman Islands.
EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey

European Union finance ministers added Panama, the Seychelles, the Cayman Islands and Palau to the EU's blacklist of tax havens, while giving Turkey more time to...
