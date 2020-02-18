Hugh Jaeger RT @brexit_sham: EU adds four countries and jurisdictions to its blacklist of tax havens - British overseas territory Cayman Islands, Palau… 3 minutes ago Baarah Kuriyah 🎈❓ RT @AdduShareef: UK overseas territory added to EU tax haven blacklist weeks after Brexit https://t.co/32NKv43QXU 25 minutes ago Ibrahim Shareef UK overseas territory added to EU tax haven blacklist weeks after Brexit https://t.co/32NKv43QXU 30 minutes ago Michael Cayman Islands added to EU tax haven blacklist https://t.co/tyays9koKO 37 minutes ago Iain Dear Cayman Islands added to EU tax haven blacklist https://t.co/CXlQMBiqU3 Boris Johnson Just Booked his next Holiday Folks 56 minutes ago Kim Harding The European Union has added four countries and jurisdictions to its blacklist of tax havens including British over… https://t.co/DL3f9NL2QV 58 minutes ago richard cooper Cayman Islands added to EPP tax haven blacklist | London Business News | https://t.co/YZU7OHLEB2 https://t.co/mws4y7pqIj 1 hour ago pawkk RT @irishexaminer: Cayman Islands added to EU tax haven blacklist https://t.co/54BIsIjQMD 1 hour ago