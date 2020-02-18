Andrew Coventry RT @BarryAnderson_: Livingston sign former Celtic & Hibs defender Efe Ambrose on a contract until summer 2021. 51 minutes ago The Bolingoli Buddha BBC Sport - Efe Ambrose: Livingston sign former Celtic & Hibs defender https://t.co/wzLKexcd5O 1 hour ago Keith Evans Efe Ambrose: Livingston sign former Celtic & Hibs defender https://t.co/fEnogluxcP 2 hours ago LivingstonFNH Efe Ambrose: Livingston sign former Celtic & Hibs defender https://t.co/mc4H5uDNTw 2 hours ago بريس لايف presslive Efe Ambrose: Livingston sign former Celtic & Hibs defender https://t.co/3nTYX4s6qH https://t.co/G3o4mpkLUQ 2 hours ago PLZ Soccer 'The aim is to finish in the top six and fight for the European spots. Nothing is impossible in football' Ex-Hibs… https://t.co/FjciH3QneB 2 hours ago FWP Livingston NEWS: Efe Ambrose: Livingston sign former Celtic & Hibs defender (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/07dtPxzptR 2 hours ago Tyrone Smith BBC Sport - Efe Ambrose: Livingston sign former Celtic & Hibs defender https://t.co/BvYGdbU5YJ 2 hours ago