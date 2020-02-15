Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > No Time To Die star Ana de Armas: Bond girls have always been unrelatable

No Time To Die star Ana de Armas: Bond girls have always been unrelatable

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
No Time To Die star Ana de Armas has said she always found the female stars of James Bond films unrelatable.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: No Time to Die with Daniel Craig - Official NBA All-Star Game Trailer

No Time to Die with Daniel Craig - Official NBA All-Star Game Trailer 00:30

 Check out the official NBA All-Star Game 2020 trailer for No Time to Die starring Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright! Release Date: April 8, 2020 No Time to Die is a spy movie directed by Cary Joji...

Recent related videos from verified sources

James Bond NO TIME TO DIE - Director Cary Joji Fukunaga on NO TIME TO DIE [Video]James Bond NO TIME TO DIE - Director Cary Joji Fukunaga on NO TIME TO DIE

James Bond NO TIME TO DIE - Director Cary Joji Fukunaga on NO TIME TO DIE Plot synopsis: Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:41Published

No Time to Die with Daniel Craig - Director Cary Joji Fukunaga [Video]No Time to Die with Daniel Craig - Director Cary Joji Fukunaga

Check out the official "Director Cary Joji Fukunaga" featurette for No Time to Die starring Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Ben..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 04:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No Time to Die: Ana de Armas says her Bond character was entirely written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

'Knives Out' star says 'Fleabag' creator set out to ensure her Bond Girl was 'a real woman'
Independent

"No Time to Die" - cast: Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear, Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Billy Magnussen, Lashana Lynch, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z Burns,

No Time to Die - cast: Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear, Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Billy Magnussen, Lashana Lynch, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z Burns,*Release date :* April 10, 2020 *Synopsis :* In, "No Time to Die", James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in ...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.