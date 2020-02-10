Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Remembering Elton John and RuPaul’s iconic Brit Awards performance from 1994

Remembering Elton John and RuPaul’s iconic Brit Awards performance from 1994

PinkNews Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Name a more truly (and literally) award-wining combination than British singer Elton John and American queen of drag RuPaul. Swapping Kiki Dee for Mama Ru, the duo delivered an iconic rendition of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” for a stint on the Brit Awards in 1994. With the Brit Awards 2020 taking place...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Elton John Performs With Pneumonia On Tour

Elton John Performs With Pneumonia On Tour 00:35

 On Sunday, Elton John announced that he has walking pneumonia, while performing in Auckland, New Zealand. The 72-year-old British musician apologized to his fans on Twitter and Instagram, saying that he was "deeply upset and sorry" for his performance. He explained "I was diagnosed with walking...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elton John postpones New Zealand shows after walking pneumonia diagnosis [Video]Elton John postpones New Zealand shows after walking pneumonia diagnosis

Elton John has postponed his final two shows in New Zealand as he recovers from an illness.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Geri Horner wins most iconic BRIT Award outfit [Video]Geri Horner wins most iconic BRIT Award outfit

Geri Horner has been named as wearing the most iconic outfit in the history of the BRIT Awards with her Union Jack dress.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elton John cancels New Zealand shows as he battles pneumonia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Elton John canceled his two remaining New Zealand shows late Tuesday as he continued to suffer from a bout of pneumonia. The...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Billboard.comNew Zealand Herald

Almost-EGOTs Elton John, Hildur Guðnadóttir win music Oscars

Twenty-five years after winning his first Oscar, Elton John has picked up his second at the 2020 Academy Awards, where “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Just JaredPinkNews

Tweets about this

AmiStarRose36

Amie RT @PinkNews: Remembering Elton John and RuPaul’s iconic Brit Awards performance from 1994 https://t.co/CVYjSzRv0Q 1 hour ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Remembering Elton John and RuPaul’s iconic Brit Awards performance from 1994 https://t.co/CVYjSzRv0Q 1 hour ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Remembering Elton John and RuPaul’s iconic Brit Awards performance from 1994 https://t.co/A2tMXgL3UT https://t.co/bHVyn2TzpA 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.