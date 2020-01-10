Global  

Jaguar Land Rover reveals bold future of driverless cars with autonomous Project Vector pod

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Jaguar Land Rover reveals bold future of driverless cars with autonomous Project Vector podThe bold new concept vehicle, Project Vector, has been unveiled in Coventry, in the West Midlands, today (February 18).
Asia's BIGGEST rooftop farm showcased in dazzling drone footage [Video]Asia's BIGGEST rooftop farm showcased in dazzling drone footage

Aerial footage gives an idea of the scale of Asia's largest rooftop farm, which designers believe represents cities of the future - and that will also help in the fight against climate change. The..

JLR shows urban mobility concept ahead of real-city testing

Jaguar Land Rover has shown its Project Vector, part of its Destination Zero project, an autonomous, electric, connected urban mobility vehicle.
Jaguar Land Rover unveils autonomous EV concept for urban transit

As part of Jaguar Land Rover's mission to achieve zero emissions, the company has unveiled a new concept vehicle, Project Vector. The electric vehicle is...
