Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Drill rap star Unknown T cleared of killing man at New Year's Eve party

Drill rap star Unknown T cleared of killing man at New Year's Eve party

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Drill rap star Unknown T cleared of killing man at New Year's Eve partyThe teen music star was accused of killing Steven Narvaez-Jara, 20, of Belvedere, Kent, on New Year’s Day 2018 at a flat in Islington, north London.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Seek Man In Shooting Of 43-Year-Old In East Harlem [Video]Police Seek Man In Shooting Of 43-Year-Old In East Harlem

Investigators say 43-year-old Purell Gowie was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound in his chest in front of 228 East 116 Street in East Harlem on Feb. 12. Police are looking for an..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:13Published

Police Charge 17-Year-Old In Murder Of Man In New Cassel [Video]Police Charge 17-Year-Old In Murder Of Man In New Cassel

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of man who had reportedly been preparing to testify against alleged MS-13 gang members. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Maryland man charged in New Year's Eve fatal shooting near New Castle

Authorities arrest a 35-year-old Chestertown, Maryland man Thursday for the death of another during New Year's Eve shooting near New Castle.  
Delawareonline

Drone proposal could spell the end of Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks display

The City of Sydney is set to consider ringing in the New Year with a drone show following the recent bushfire controversy.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Anxietg

vibeson tiller RT @LBCNews: Drill rap star Unknown T, also known as Daniel Lena, 20, has been cleared at the Old Bailey of killing a young man at a New Ye… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.