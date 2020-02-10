Drill rap star Unknown T cleared of killing man at New Year's Eve party
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 (
3 hours ago)
The teen music star was accused of killing Steven Narvaez-Jara, 20, of Belvedere, Kent, on New Year’s Day 2018 at a flat in Islington, north London.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Police Seek Man In Shooting Of 43-Year-Old In East Harlem
Investigators say 43-year-old Purell Gowie was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound in his chest in front of 228 East 116 Street in East Harlem on Feb. 12. Police are looking for an..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:13 Published 2 days ago
Police Charge 17-Year-Old In Murder Of Man In New Cassel
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of man who had reportedly been preparing to testify against alleged MS-13 gang members. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:26 Published 2 days ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this