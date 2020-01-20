Global  

Tributes to DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall

The Argus Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
PRIMAL Scream producer Andrew Weatherall has been remembered as “one in a million” after his death on Monday.
News video: Screamadelica producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall dies aged 56

Screamadelica producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall dies aged 56 01:01

 'Screamadelica' producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall has passed away aged 56 from a pulmonary embolism.

Recent related news from verified sources

British DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall dies at 56

LONDON (AP) — British music producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall, who helped bring the underground sounds of acid house to a mass audience, has died. He was 56....
Seattle Times

Andrew Weatherall death: Musicians lead tributes to Primal Scream producer and DJ

Pioneering DJ and producer died this morning following a pulmonary embolism, his management confirmed
Independent Also reported by •FOXNews.com

