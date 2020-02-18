Thieves steal £4,000 from woman in 80s after supermarket distraction theft Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Police are urging residents to be vigilant and shield their pin following spate of distraction thefts in supermarket. Police are urging residents to be vigilant and shield their pin following spate of distraction thefts in supermarket. 👓 View full article

