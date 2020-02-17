Global  

Storm Dennis: Drone footage shows flooding in Worcester

BBC News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Severe flood warnings remain in place across the UK in the wake of Storm Dennis.
News video: Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas

Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas 00:43

 Hundreds of flood alerts remain in place across Britain after Storm Dennis battered the country, with one woman missing after being swept away by floodwater. Severe weather conditions over the weekend saw winds of more than 90mph lash parts of the UK, while more than a month's worth of rain fell in...

Storm Dennis Destroys Neighborhood in Wales and Sweeps Car Away [Video]Storm Dennis Destroys Neighborhood in Wales and Sweeps Car Away

The storm Dennis brought destruction in a neighborhood in Wales. It increased the water levels of a nearby river which further emerged as a dangerous flood. The water also swept away cars parked on the..

Drone footage shows extent of 'worst flooding in 200 years' in the West Midlands [Video]Drone footage shows extent of 'worst flooding in 200 years' in the West Midlands

Thousands of residents in Herefordshire and Worcestershire are spending a fourth day cleaning up their homes and businesses after suffering the worst flooding in 200 years.

Storm Dennis: Drone footage shows extent of flooding in Hereford

DRONE footage shows the extent of flooding Storm Dennis has brought to Hereford. 
Hereford Times

Tributes paid to storm flood victim

Specialist police officers are supporting the family of a Great Barr woman who died after being swept into flood waters brought in by Storm Dennis.
Express and Star Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldReuters India

busyakram007

Wake Up RT @BBCEngland: Storm Dennis: Drone footage shows flooding in Worcester https://t.co/I2jbQd8yJP 17 minutes ago

BBCEngland

BBC News England Storm Dennis: Drone footage shows flooding in Worcester https://t.co/I2jbQd8yJP 38 minutes ago

JaneBea5

Jane Bee RT @bbcmtd: Storm Dennis: Drone footage shows flooding in Worcester https://t.co/yJjfglPR03 42 minutes ago

bbcmtd

BBC Midlands Today Storm Dennis: Drone footage shows flooding in Worcester https://t.co/yJjfglPR03 43 minutes ago

dronesupportsvs

Drone Support Services RT @advertisergroup: Drone footage shows the extent of Storm Dennis flooding around Newark. https://t.co/Eicto57P8G 44 minutes ago

Kirsten_e_Brown

Kirsten Brown BBC News - Storm Dennis: Drone footage shows flooding in Worcester https://t.co/EWvBiWKieX 1 hour ago

advertisergroup

Newark Advertiser Drone footage shows the extent of Storm Dennis flooding around Newark. https://t.co/Eicto57P8G 1 hour ago

ILoveGlosUK

I ♥ Gloucestershire Drone footage captures scale of flooding in Gloucestershire with more rain forecast by Met Office Dramatic scenes o… https://t.co/73CbGGVHoi 5 hours ago

