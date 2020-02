Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) has scrapped a panel featuring the lesbian YouTuber Arielle Scarcella after backlash over her self-identified transphobia. Arielle Scarcella runs an LGBT-centred YouTube channel with over 630,000 subscribers. She has long been criticised for her anti-trans views, which are... 👓 View full article