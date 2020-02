Students at a private Catholic school in Washington state have vowed to hold protests after two teachers were allegedly forced to quit because they are gay. Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Washington, has been accused of forcing out English teacher Paul Danforth and football coach Michelle Beattie because they are...



