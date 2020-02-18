Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Tyler The Creator's brutal swipe at Theresa May after winning BRIT

Tyler The Creator's brutal swipe at Theresa May after winning BRIT

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Tyler The Creator's brutal swipe at Theresa May after winning BRITAmerican singer Billie Eilish performed the new James Bond film title track, No Time To Die, live for the first time.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tyler The Creator Thanks Theresa May At Brits 2020

Tyler The Creator Thanks Theresa May At Brits 2020 00:25

Recent related news from verified sources

Brit Awards 2020: Tyler, the Creator dedicates win to Theresa May five years after UK ban

Rapper wins International Male Solo Artist trophy
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Tyler The Creator's brutal swipe at Theresa May after winning BRIT: https://t.co/yW53uKIoqC 29 minutes ago

BoJo_not_my_PM

🇪🇺Proud European and Citizen of the World🇪🇺 RT @birmingham_live: Tyler The Creator's brutal swipe at Theresa May after winning BRIT https://t.co/XtGfajRfAB 57 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Tyler The Creator's brutal swipe at Theresa May after winning BRIT https://t.co/XtGfajRfAB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.