Dave delivers politically charged rap at the Brits

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
News video: Dave delivers politically charged rap at the Brits

 Rapper Dave criticised the treatment of the Duchess of Sussex, accused the Prime Minister of being a “real racist” and spoke up for Grenfell fire victims during a politically charged performance at the Brits. The British star performed his song Black at the ceremony at the O2 Arena in London, but...

