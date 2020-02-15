Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Inquest due to open into death of TV presenter Caroline Flack

Inquest due to open into death of TV presenter Caroline Flack

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Caroline Flack’s inquest is due to be opened this morning, four days after the television presenter was found dead at her home in east London.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Family Of Caroline Flack Ask For Privacy

Family Of Caroline Flack Ask For Privacy 00:32

 The family of British television presenter Caroline Flack confirmed her death. According to CNN, Flack died by suicide and her body was found in her East London flat. The family asked for privacy and for the media to not contact or photograph them. Flack hosted “Love Island” since 2015 but was...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Caroline Flack inquest to open this week [Video]Caroline Flack inquest to open this week

An inquest into Caroline Flack's death will be opened on Wednesday (19.02.20) but is likely to be adjourned for several weeks.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:31Published

Love Island pays tribute to Caroline Flack [Video]Love Island pays tribute to Caroline Flack

Love Island returned to air after being cancelled over the weekend following the death of its former presenter Caroline Flack.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tributes paid to TV presenter Caroline Flack after her tragic death aged 40

Tributes paid to TV presenter Caroline Flack after her tragic death aged 40A number of stars from the entertainment world have paid tribute to Love Island presenter Caroline Flack
Grimsby Telegraph

ITV hit 'Love Island' to return on Monday after death of former presenter Flack

British broadcaster ITV said its popular reality show "Love Island" would return on Monday after it was taken off air following the death of former presenter...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.