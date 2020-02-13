Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Mike Bloomberg set to sell company if elected president

Mike Bloomberg set to sell company if elected president

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Democratic election hopeful Mike Bloomberg would sell the financial data and media company he created in the 1980s — which bears his name and made him a multi-billionaire — if elected US president, a top adviser has said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: Bloomberg Is 'Illegally Buying' Democratic Nomination [Video]Trump: Bloomberg Is 'Illegally Buying' Democratic Nomination

President Trump slammed Mike Bloomberg.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published

Bloomberg 'meme strategy' sparks Facebook rule change [Video]Bloomberg 'meme strategy' sparks Facebook rule change

After U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign paid popular Instagram accounts to post memes, parent company Facebook changed its rules to allow politicians to use branded..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg would sell business interests if elected president

Mike Bloomberg would sell the financial data and media company he created in the 1980s — which bears his name and made him a multibillionaire — if he is...
Denver Post

WATCH: Bloomberg Hits Back at Trump’s ‘Mini Mike’ Dig: ‘Where I Come From We Measure Your Height from Your Neck Up’

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg responded to President Donald Trump’s “Mini Mike” insults, Wednesday, by declaring, “Where I come...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.