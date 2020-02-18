|
BRIT Awards 2020 full list of winners as Dave, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi win big
Glasweigan singer Capaldi took home the song of the year and best new artist awards, while Dave won the coveted album of the year gong for Psychodrama.
Lewis Capaldi and Dave were the big winners of the night, with outstanding performances from all, including Billie Eillish, who performed her new James Bond theme with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.
