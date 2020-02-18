Global  

BRIT Awards 2020 full list of winners as Dave, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi win big

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
BRIT Awards 2020 full list of winners as Dave, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi win bigGlasweigan singer Capaldi took home the song of the year and best new artist awards, while Dave won the coveted album of the year gong for Psychodrama.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: The Brit Awards 2020 Highlights

The Brit Awards 2020 Highlights 01:36

 Lewis Capaldi and Dave were the big winners of the night, with outstanding performances from all, including Billie Eillish, who performed her new James Bond theme with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

Stars arrive for the 40th Brit awards [Video]Stars arrive for the 40th Brit awards

Britian's top singers and songwriters hit the red carpet for the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday (February 18) along with international nominees including Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Brits 2020: The winners [Video]Brits 2020: The winners

A look at the winners at this year's Brit Awards. Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Dave were among the winners at the 2020 Brit Awards.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published


Brit Awards 2020: Here is a list of all the winners

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Dave were among the winners at the 2020 Brit Awards.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •WorldNewsHinduZee NewsJust JaredTamworth Herald

Singer Lewis Capaldi wins big at BRIT awards as rapper Dave calls UK PM racist

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave were the big winners at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, in a ceremony packed with performances, including Dave's...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBillboard.comUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesBangkok Post

