Flooding latest in Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Monmouthshire as river levels on Wye and Severn continue to rise

Gloucestershire Echo Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Flooding latest in Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Monmouthshire as river levels on Wye and Severn continue to riseHundreds have been evacuated as flooding across Monmouth, Hereford and Upton-on-Severn continues and Environment Agency warnings remain in place on the River Wye, River Severn and River Lugg.
News video: Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis

Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis 00:53

 Dramatic aerial footage show Hereford almost completely cut off after the city suffered the worst weekend of flooding in its history. On Monday (17/2) there were 38 flood warnings and alerts across Herefordshire including five severe warnings, meaning there is a risk to life.Storm Dennis battered the...

Further flooding misery for York [Video]Further flooding misery for York

Thousands of sandbags have been handed out in York after water levels on the River Ouse reached its peak of 4.4m yesterday (Mon).Areas of the UK are in "uncharted territory" after record levels of..

Residents across Herefordshire and Worcestershire battle historic floods [Video]Residents across Herefordshire and Worcestershire battle historic floods

Thousands of residents in Herefordshire and Worcestershire are spending a fourth day cleaning up their homes and businesses after suffering the worst flooding in 200 years. Police also released a..

Live updates from Herefordshire and Worcestershire as flood rise along River Wye, Lugg and Severn

Live updates from Herefordshire and Worcestershire as flood rise along River Wye, Lugg and SevernHomes in Hereford, Upton on Severn and Tenbury Wells have been evacuated and roads throughout Herefordshire and Worcestershire are still impassable as the clean...
Gloucestershire Echo

Storm Dennis: Evacuations as river rises in Herefordshire

People have fled their homes in Hereford as the river Wye, its waters swollen by Storm Dennis, have peaked.
Hereford Times

ILoveGlosUK

I ♥ Gloucestershire Flooding latest in Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Monmouthshire as river levels on Wye and Severn continue to ri… https://t.co/nmU1GEuE8Z 44 minutes ago

SandbachGeog

Sandbach School Geography #StormDennis latest: Fears for Severn towns amid fresh flood warnings #IronBridge #Telford #Bewdley #Hereford… https://t.co/facuZp2Z2b 10 hours ago

bbcmtd

BBC Midlands Today RT @nicolabeckford: Good morning! Huge disruption across #Worcestershire #Herefordshire #Shropshire continues due to flooding. I’ll have th… 1 day ago

nicolabeckford

Nicola Beckford Good morning! Huge disruption across #Worcestershire #Herefordshire #Shropshire continues due to flooding. I’ll hav… https://t.co/Wp8J0g1wdX 1 day ago

HL10PM

Paul Myles RT @BBCEngland: Major incidents are declared in Worcestershire and Herefordshire, where #stormdennis has caused "significant and widespread… 2 days ago

