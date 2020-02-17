Flooding latest in Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Monmouthshire as river levels on Wye and Severn continue to rise

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hundreds have been evacuated as flooding across Monmouth, Hereford and Upton-on-Severn continues and Environment Agency warnings remain in place on the River Wye, River Severn and River Lugg. Hundreds have been evacuated as flooding across Monmouth, Hereford and Upton-on-Severn continues and Environment Agency warnings remain in place on the River Wye, River Severn and River Lugg. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend