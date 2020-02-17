Flooding latest in Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Monmouthshire as river levels on Wye and Severn continue to rise
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Hundreds have been evacuated as flooding across Monmouth, Hereford and Upton-on-Severn continues and Environment Agency warnings remain in place on the River Wye, River Severn and River Lugg.
Dramatic aerial footage show Hereford almost completely cut off after the city suffered the worst weekend of flooding in its history. On Monday (17/2) there were 38 flood warnings and alerts across Herefordshire including five severe warnings, meaning there is a risk to life.Storm Dennis battered the...