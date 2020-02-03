Global  

Home Secretary Priti Patel admits own parents may not have been allowed into UK under her new immigration laws

Independent Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Home secretary Priti Patel has conceded in an interview on LBC radio that her parents may not have been admitted to the UK under the immigration rules she is proposing.
News video: Government sets out plans for a new points-based immigration system

Government sets out plans for a new points-based immigration system 00:55

 Home Secretary Priti Patel outlines plans for a new points-based system after freedom of movement ends. The changes are designed to cut the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain from the beginning of next year but aim to make it easier for higher-skilled workers to get UK visas.

Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak named new British finance minister

Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak was appointed as the UK's new finance minister on Thursday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Cabinet reshuffle. Sunak,...
UK wants telecoms regulator to police social media companies

The UK government wants to put Ofcom in charge of regulating social media. Digital secretary Nicky Morgan and home secretary Priti Patel said they were "minded"...
