New UK immigration policy devastating for Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon warns

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
UK Government plans to end freedom of movement and introduce a new points-based immigration system will be “devastating” for Scotland, the country’s First Minister has warned.
