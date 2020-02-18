Global  

Priti Patel defends PM after Dave brands him ‘real racist’ in Brit Awards rap

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Home Secretary Priti Patel has criticised rapper Dave for branding Boris Johnson a “real racist” during the Brit Awards.
News video: Brits 2020: The winners

Brits 2020: The winners 01:04

 A look at the winners at this year's Brit Awards. Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Dave were among the winners at the 2020 Brit Awards.

Tyler the Creator calls out Theresa May at the Brit Awards [Video]Tyler the Creator calls out Theresa May at the Brit Awards

After being banned from the UK five years ago, Tyler the Creator clapped back at Theresa May at the Brit Awards

Stormzy parties with Brit Awards winner Dave [Video]Stormzy parties with Brit Awards winner Dave

After the 2020 Brit Awards, Stormzy attended Brit Awards winner Dave's after party with Beats by Dr. Dre.

Lewis Capaldi, Dave among front-runners for UK’s Brit Awards

LONDON (AP) — Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for the U.K. music industry’s Brit Awards, which faced criticism for the...
Dave calls Boris Johnson 'a real racist' during performance of 'Black' at Brit Awards

Dave added lyrics to his song "Black" at the Brit Awards to call Boris Johnson a "real racist".
