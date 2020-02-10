Global  

UK immigration plans 'devastating' for Scotland, says Sturgeon

BBC News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Nicola Sturgeon says proposals to stop giving visas to low-skilled workers is the wrong route to take.
