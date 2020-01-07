Global  

Government will not offer visas to low-skilled migrant workers after Brexit

Wales Online Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Government will not offer visas to low-skilled migrant workers after BrexitThe Government came under fire for telling employers they will 'need to adjust' after deciding it will not offer visas to low-skilled migrant workers after Brexit
News video: Low-skilled to be denied visas

Low-skilled to be denied visas 02:33

 The UK's post-Brexit immigration system will deny visas to low-skilled workers, the government has said.

Government sets out plans for a new points-based immigration system [Video]Government sets out plans for a new points-based immigration system

Home Secretary Priti Patel outlines plans for a new points-based system after freedom of movement ends. The changes are designed to cut the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain from the..

EPA Workers Say They Need Protection From Toxic Trump Admin [Video]EPA Workers Say They Need Protection From Toxic Trump Admin

Workers at the Environmental Protection Agency say staffing and morale levels have fallen dramatically. So low, in fact, that HuffPost reports they’re calling for a new “bill of rights” to..

Government under fire over changes to immigration rules

Government under fire over changes to immigration rulesThe Government came under fire for telling employers they will 'need to adjust' after deciding it will not offer visas to low-skilled migrant workers after...
Hull Daily Mail

UK immigration plans 'devastating' for Scotland, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon says proposals to stop giving visas to low-skilled workers is the wrong route to take.
BBC News

AineNicOisin

Anne Hesnan RT @thejournal_ie: The British government came under fire for telling employers they will “need to adjust” after deciding it will not offer… 10 minutes ago

newsoneplace

NewsOnePlace.com (WalesOnline):#Government will not offer visas to low-skilled migrant workers after #Brexit : The Government came u… https://t.co/LuqD1Y6IaH 15 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Government will not offer visas to low-skilled migrant workers after Brexit: https://t.co/l8OJl0RXuK 48 minutes ago

wagjuer

Juergen Wagner RT @BremainInSpain: Irresponsible, businesses are going to suffer and telling employers they will “need to adjust” after deciding it will n… 50 minutes ago

BremainInSpain

BremainInSpain #FBPE #CitizensRights Irresponsible, businesses are going to suffer and telling employers they will “need to adjust” after deciding it wi… https://t.co/G8UWsRzW3O 59 minutes ago

scceohm

HERCULES MUSIC RT @SkyNews: Home Secretary @patel4witham is pushed on who will be able to come to the UK under the government's points-based immigration s… 1 hour ago

EquilibriumRisk

Equilibrium Risk RT @MyUKVisas: Government has confirmed it won’t offer visas to low skilled workers under the post-Brexit immigration regime, but it will b… 4 hours ago

MyUKVisas

MyUKVisas Government has confirmed it won’t offer visas to low skilled workers under the post-Brexit immigration regime, but… https://t.co/j0BbPgokb6 4 hours ago

