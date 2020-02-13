Global  

Greg James misses Radio 1 Breakfast Show after the Brit Awards

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Greg James was dubbed a “dirty little no-show” as he missed his Radio 1 Breakfast Show after attending the Brit Awards.
News video: Stars hit red carpet at Brit Awards 2020

Stars hit red carpet at Brit Awards 2020 00:43

 Stars hit red carpet for the Brit Awards 2020. Lizzo stole the show when she arrived at the Brit Awards in a dress modelled on a Hershey’s chocolate wrapper. The US singer was among the early arrivals at the ceremony, along with Billie Eilish and Laura Whitmore, who was making her first public...

