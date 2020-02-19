Jimmy Greaves is the best English forward ever, says Sir Geoff Hurst Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jimmy Greaves, who turns 80 on Thursday, is easily the best English forward of all time according to 1966 World Cup hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 6 memorable moments from Jimmy Greaves’ career Jimmy Greaves, one of the most prolific goal-scorers in English football history, will be 80 on Thursday.

Belfast Telegraph 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this