Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says FFP allegations 'simply not true'

BBC News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says club licensing and FFP allegations are "simply not true".
 Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano insists 'allegations are simply not true' after UEFA found them in 'serious' breach of the Financial Fair Play rules.

Analysis: City message 'loud and clear' [Video]Analysis: City message 'loud and clear'

Kaveh Solhekol analyses the interview Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has given to the club's in-house media in the wake of City's European ban

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes [Video]Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes

Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..

UEFA allegations against Man City ‘simply not true’, says chief exec Soriano

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has denied claims that the Premier League champions broke the rules over Financial Fair Play regulations.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

Manchester City banned from Champions League for two seasons over FFP

Manchester City banned from Champions League for two seasons over FFPManchester City have been banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons by Uefa and fined €30m after they were found to have seriously misled...
New Zealand Herald

AllUKFootball

Total Football News Manchester City chief executive hits out at Uefa over Champions League ban - https://t.co/Z236giE1Ba #football 53 seconds ago

ShkingLDN

Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes RT @sistoney67: BBC Sport - Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says FFP allegations 'simply not true' https://t.co/kqdrQ0gVKu 1 minute ago

ArnoldJAardvark

Editor, Up The Arse! Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says FFP allegations 'simply not true.' https://t.co/3ygueqjvsx 1 minute ago

NewsFootball365

Football News #football Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says FFP allegations 'simply not true' https://t.co/2kRD2VHQ2F 1 minute ago

SHatibu

shomari hatibu RT @BBCSport: Allegations that Manchester City committed "serious breaches" of Uefa's club licensing and financial fair play regulations ar… 3 minutes ago

Mhidey53940073

Mhidey RT @supergamecompa1: Allegations that Manchester City committed "serious breaches" of Uefa's club licensing and financial fair play regulat… 3 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Manchester City: Chief executive Ferran Soriano says FFP allegations ‘simply not true’) has been published on The… https://t.co/8tyJyqYb7i 3 minutes ago

TheMancClock

The Manc Clock Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says FFP allegations 'simply not true' https://t.co/NJpkTbEXZO 3 minutes ago

