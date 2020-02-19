Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Laura Ashley bounces back after bank loosens purse strings

Laura Ashley bounces back after bank loosens purse strings

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
High street retailer Laura Ashley has rebounded from two days of struggle as the business won permission to use a loan to fund its daily operations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaveCarrera3

Dave Carrera SAVED..... flowery wallpaper is SAVED people https://t.co/RLxb6y3rV3 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.