5 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published Five couples face Love Island axe 01:13 Five couples face Love Island axe Love Island's Paige Turley and Finn Tapp and Siannise Fudge and Luke T are the only couples safe from the next public dumping on February 18th. The couples didn't receive any votes from their fellow islanders, and therefore they are not up for eviction. However, Demi...