Caroline Flack’s ex Andrew Brady has set up a memorial fund dedicated to trans kids charity Mermaids
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () A memorial fund for Caroline Flack, the Love Island presenter who died by suicide last weekend, will be dedicated to trans children’s charity Mermaids. The Caroline Flack Memorial Fund has been set up by Andrew Brady, the former Apprentice star who was engaged to Flack in 2018. On the JustGiving page, Brady wrote:...
Floral tributes have been left by fans outside Caroline Flack's home after she was found dead, aged 40. A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Caroline took her own life and was found in her east London flat on Saturday. Report by Khanomh. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and...
The family of British television presenter Caroline Flack confirmed her death. According to CNN, Flack died by suicide and her body was found in her East London flat. The family asked for privacy and..
Olly Murs has said that his children and his grandchildren will know about Caroline Flack as he paid an emotional tribute to his friend following her death. Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
