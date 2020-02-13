Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Caroline Flack’s ex Andrew Brady has set up a memorial fund dedicated to trans kids charity Mermaids

Caroline Flack’s ex Andrew Brady has set up a memorial fund dedicated to trans kids charity Mermaids

PinkNews Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
A memorial fund for Caroline Flack, the Love Island presenter who died by suicide last weekend, will be dedicated to trans children’s charity Mermaids. The Caroline Flack Memorial Fund has been set up by Andrew Brady, the former Apprentice star who was engaged to Flack in 2018. On the JustGiving page, Brady wrote:...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Caroline Flack dies: Fans leave floral tributes outside home

Caroline Flack dies: Fans leave floral tributes outside home 02:07

 Floral tributes have been left by fans outside Caroline Flack's home after she was found dead, aged 40. A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Caroline took her own life and was found in her east London flat on Saturday. Report by Khanomh. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Caroline Flack inquest to open this week [Video]Caroline Flack inquest to open this week

An inquest into Caroline Flack's death will be opened on Wednesday (19.02.20) but is likely to be adjourned for several weeks.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:31Published

Family Of Caroline Flack Ask For Privacy [Video]Family Of Caroline Flack Ask For Privacy

The family of British television presenter Caroline Flack confirmed her death. According to CNN, Flack died by suicide and her body was found in her East London flat. The family asked for privacy and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

This bookshop is making a donation to trans children’s charity Mermaids every time they sell a JK Rowling book

Feminist London bookshop The Second Shelf is donating money to transgender children’s charity Mermaids every time they sell a book by JK Rowling. The bookshop,...
PinkNews

Olly Murs shares touching Caroline Flack tribute: My kids will know you

Olly Murs has said that his children and his grandchildren will know about Caroline Flack as he paid an emotional tribute to his friend following her death.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustLukeyA

Luke A RT @vicparsons_: A memorial fund for Caroline Flack, the Love Island presenter who died last weekend, will be dedicated to trans children’s… 4 minutes ago

asexualnews

Asexual News reminds you not to shame virgins RT @TransMediaWatch: Pink News reports that Caroline Flack's former partner has set up a memorial fund for her that reflects her support fo… 31 minutes ago

PartyCd

Charlotte🌈 RT @PinkNews: Caroline Flack’s ex Andrew Brady has set up a memorial fund dedicated to trans kids charity Mermaids https://t.co/0sX7b5kXlK 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.