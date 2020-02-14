Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Alan Hutton: Former Scotland, Aston Villa and Rangers defender retires

Alan Hutton: Former Scotland, Aston Villa and Rangers defender retires

BBC News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Former Rangers and Scotland defender Alan Hutton confirms his retirement aged 34, having left Aston Villa last summer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hutton announces retirement

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has announced his retirement from football.
Express and Star

‘Grealish knows’ - Aston Villa favourite makes crushing Manchester United transfer claim

‘Grealish knows’ - Aston Villa favourite makes crushing Manchester United transfer claimAston Villa transfer news includes Alan Hutton's clear verdict on chances of Jack Grealish leaving AVFC in summer window amid interest from Man Utd
Lichfield Mercury Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserSutton Coldfield Observer

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FWPRangers

FWP Rangers NEWS: Alan Hutton: Former Scotland, Aston Villa, Spurs and Rangers defender retires (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/vtJggQHTUe 2 minutes ago

CaiusHall

Caius Hall RT @SkyFootball: Former Aston Villa, Spurs and Scotland defender Alan Hutton has announced his retirement from football More: https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

bbcfoot

BBC Football News Alan Hutton: Former Scotland, Aston Villa and Rangers defender retires: https://t.co/wYnKW53wCP 11 minutes ago

OnlineLAD

OnlineLAD Alan Hutton: Former Scotland, Aston Villa and Rangers defender retires https://t.co/O8SxEM1GtG… https://t.co/62oDc4yL1m 14 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo Alan Hutton: Former Scotland, Aston Villa and Rangers defender retires https://t.co/lDN2cvl6dw @BBCSport https://t.co/vEmbzKTIk5 16 minutes ago

BBCSportScot

BBC Sport Scotland ⚽️ Former Rangers, Aston Villa and Scotland defender Alan Hutton has retired from playing football, aged 34. 👉… https://t.co/OhaukXddFZ 21 minutes ago

FWPAstonVilla

FWP Aston Villa NEWS: Alan Hutton: Former Scotland and Rangers right-back retires from playing (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/RGXvH6STiL 26 minutes ago

iRangersApp

Rangers News App BBC Sport: Alan Hutton: Former Scotland and Rangers right-back retires from playing https://t.co/SsjsO0iVGI… https://t.co/3e2VO1ss4M 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.