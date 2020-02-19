Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Pop Smoke dies aged just 20 as tributes to rapper pour in

Pop Smoke dies aged just 20 as tributes to rapper pour in

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Pop Smoke dies aged just 20 as tributes to rapper pour inThe up and coming American rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly dead after being shot by burglars in Los Angeles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion 01:08

 Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery. ‘TMZ’ reports that Smoke was at his Hollywood Hills home when two men broke in and fired multiple shots. Smoke was then...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Game, Juicy J, Lupe Fiasco & More Flood Twitter Following Pop Smoke's Murder [Video]The Game, Juicy J, Lupe Fiasco & More Flood Twitter Following Pop Smoke's Murder

Pop Smoke was shot and killed at a Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday morning (February 19). The blossoming Brooklyn rapper was only 20 years old at the time of the shooting and had just begun to hit..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:07Published

50 Cent and Nicki Minaj honour tragic rapper Pop Smoke [Video]50 Cent and Nicki Minaj honour tragic rapper Pop Smoke

Smoke, who was fatally shot during a suspected home invasion in Los Angeles, when masked gunmen reportedly broke into his property in the early hours of Wednesday firing multiple shots, striking and..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Internet Roasts Game + His Inevitable Pop Smoke Tributes: “On His Way To Get A ‘Woo’ Tatted Over His Other Eyebrow”

The Internet Roasts Game + His Inevitable Pop Smoke Tributes: “On His Way To Get A ‘Woo’ Tatted Over His Other Eyebrow”The Internet is in straight savage mode these days. Social media has low-key gone in-in on rap star Game over a highly-anticipated social media tribute to late...
SOHH

Pop Smoke Dead - Rapper Killed in Apparent Home Invasion at Age 20

Rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been shot and killed in a home invasion robbery. The 20-year-old entertainer was at his Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday morning...
Just Jared Also reported by •The WrapSOHHClashE! OnlineFOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.