Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > John Shrapnel dies aged 77 as tributes to Birmingham born Notting Hill star pour in

John Shrapnel dies aged 77 as tributes to Birmingham born Notting Hill star pour in

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
John Shrapnel dies aged 77 as tributes to Birmingham born Notting Hill star pour inShrapnel enjoyed a 50-year career on both the stage and screen and his last TV appearance came in 2017 in Mike Bartlett’s King Charles III.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.