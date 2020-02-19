John Shrapnel dies aged 77 as tributes to Birmingham born Notting Hill star pour in Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Shrapnel enjoyed a 50-year career on both the stage and screen and his last TV appearance came in 2017 in Mike Bartlett’s King Charles III. Shrapnel enjoyed a 50-year career on both the stage and screen and his last TV appearance came in 2017 in Mike Bartlett’s King Charles III. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this