QPR extend Ryan Manning and Brighton Osayi-Samuel contracts until 2021 Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BBC Local News: London -- QPR exercise an option to extend the contracts of Ryan Manning and Bright Osayi-Samuel until the summer of 2021. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BBC Championship FLC: QPR extend Ryan Manning and Brighton Osayi-Samuel contracts until 2021 https://t.co/3hSXWrMcaz 44 minutes ago QPR News 365 BBC Sport: QPR extend Ryan Manning and Brighton Osayi-Samuel contracts until 2021 https://t.co/1z4bofb0Rs # https://t.co/eJnzpgf2fn 46 minutes ago FWP Championship NEWS: QPR extend Ryan Manning and Brighton Osayi-Samuel contracts until 2021 (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/8n2iFxbZOm 48 minutes ago tweetonlondon QPR extend Ryan Manning and Brighton Osayi-Samuel contracts until 2021 https://t.co/EzG5Umb5je https://t.co/DEPhV8ugww 49 minutes ago