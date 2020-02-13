Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Rush Limbaugh boasts Donald Trump told him not to apologise for his bizarre obsession with Pete Buttigieg

Rush Limbaugh boasts Donald Trump told him not to apologise for his bizarre obsession with Pete Buttigieg

PinkNews Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Rush Limbaugh has said that Donald Trump personally called him to tell him not to apologise for anti-gay remarks about Pete Buttigieg. The right-wing radio host, a close associate of Trump, has faced anger for claiming that Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband causes “problems” for parents. Some Republicans,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Buttigieg To Limbaugh: No 'Lectures On Family Values' From The Likes Of You, Thanks

Buttigieg To Limbaugh: No 'Lectures On Family Values' From The Likes Of You, Thanks 00:34

 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday he isn’t taking “lectures on family values” from Rush Limbaugh. It's a slap to conservative figures who have attacked the Democratic presidential candidate over his homosexuality. Limbaugh recently received the Presidential Medal...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloomberg On Trump In 2016 Clip: 'Yes, Donald, I Do Love You' [Video]Bloomberg On Trump In 2016 Clip: 'Yes, Donald, I Do Love You'

Mike Bloomberg commented about President Trump in 2016.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:54Published

President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado [Video]President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado

President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional Institution..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Limbaugh draws bipartisan condemnation for Buttigieg remarks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh drew bipartisan condemnation Thursday for saying the country won’t elect Pete Buttigieg president...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Japan TodayMediaitePinkNews

Buttigieg says he's 'not going to be lectured on family values' by Rush Limbaugh

Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg hit back at criticism from radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh for his comments about the 2020 Democratic...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

queeramnesty

QUEERAMNESTY RT @PinkNews: Rush Limbaugh boasts Donald Trump told him not to apologise for his bizarre obsession with Pete Buttigieg https://t.co/my5TTG… 4 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Rush Limbaugh boasts Donald Trump told him not to apologise for his bizarre obsession with Pete Buttigieg https://t.co/my5TTGffWg 1 hour ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Rush Limbaugh boasts Donald Trump told him not to apologise for his bizarre obsession with Pete Butti… https://t.co/jZCrfV9YFf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.