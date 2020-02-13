Rush Limbaugh boasts Donald Trump told him not to apologise for his bizarre obsession with Pete Buttigieg
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Rush Limbaugh has said that Donald Trump personally called him to tell him not to apologise for anti-gay remarks about Pete Buttigieg. The right-wing radio host, a close associate of Trump, has faced anger for claiming that Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband causes “problems” for parents. Some Republicans,...
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday he isn’t taking “lectures on family values” from Rush Limbaugh. It's a slap to conservative figures who have attacked the Democratic presidential candidate over his homosexuality. Limbaugh recently received the Presidential Medal...
President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional Institution..
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh drew bipartisan condemnation Thursday for saying the country won’t elect Pete Buttigieg president... Seattle Times Also reported by •Japan Today •Mediaite •PinkNews