Michael Bloomberg refers to trans people as ‘it’ in resurfaced video that’s less than a year old

PinkNews Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg is attempting to defend his LGBT+ record after a resurfaced video shows him referring to transgender people as “it” and and “some guy in a dress”. The video was taken at a business forum in March 2019, where Bloomberg chided the Democrats for their focus on...
Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg under fire for referring to transgender women as 'some guy wearing a dress,' using 'it' pronoun

Surging 2020 Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg is under fire for remarks he made about transgender people last year. 
FOXNews.com

Meg Donnelly Drops 'Just Like You' Music Video - Watch!

Meg Donnelly just dropped her music video for “Just Like You!” The 19-year-old musician and actress teamed up with Kota the Friend for the song off of her...
Just Jared Jr

Tweets about this

numb3rschick

Jennie R RT @SingularWheels: Cw: transphobia Yet another video in which Bloomberg casually refers to an imagined trans woman as “some guy in a dre… 3 minutes ago

JamieTengan415

James Tengan RT @PinkNews: Michael Bloomberg refers to trans people as ‘it’ in resurfaced video that’s less than a year old https://t.co/P5TqpShEmS 21 minutes ago

hannahloudproud

Loud & Proud Michael Bloomberg refers to trans people as ‘it’ in resurfaced video that’s less than a year old… https://t.co/V8H2MDBSg7 43 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Michael Bloomberg refers to trans people as ‘it’ in resurfaced video that’s less than a year old https://t.co/P5TqpShEmS 1 hour ago

SingularWheels

Wheels Cw: transphobia Yet another video in which Bloomberg casually refers to an imagined trans woman as “some guy in a… https://t.co/6rmd6jDSsy 1 hour ago

