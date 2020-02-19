Global  

Volta ao Algarve: Geraint Thomas starts 2020 season as Fabio Jakobsen wins opening stage

BBC News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Geraint Thomas began his 2020 campaign at the Volta ao Algarve as Fabio Jakobsen claimed the opening stage victory in Portugal.
Geraint Thomas: Welsh cyclist aims for Tour de France and Olympic double

Geraint Thomas says he needs to be in better shape this season if he is to repeat his 2018 Tour de France heroics before focusing on Tokyo Olympics.
BBC News

