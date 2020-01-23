Michael Bloomberg – who called trans people ‘it’ – is selling $22 t-shirts that say ‘protect trans rights’

Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg, who is attempting to defend his LGBT+ record after calling transgender people “it”, is selling t-shirts on his website that say “protect trans rights”. The t-shirts are on sale for $22, and feature the slogan “protect trans rights” in the pink,...

