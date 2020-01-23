Global  

Michael Bloomberg – who called trans people ‘it’ – is selling $22 t-shirts that say ‘protect trans rights’

PinkNews Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg, who is attempting to defend his LGBT+ record after calling transgender people “it”, is selling t-shirts on his website that say “protect trans rights”. The t-shirts are on sale for $22, and feature the slogan “protect trans rights” in the pink,...
News video: Michael Bloomberg Comes Under Fire For Transphobic Comments

Michael Bloomberg Comes Under Fire For Transphobic Comments 00:32

 A 2019 video surfaced of Michael Bloomberg making controversial comments about the transgender community. The video shows Bloomberg describing a transgender person as “some guy wearing a dress.” He then refers to the person as “it” in a discussion about politicians calling for trans-inclusive...

