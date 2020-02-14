Global  

Harry and Meghan to end royal duties on March 31

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lives as working royals will end on March 31 when they stop representing the Queen and become financially independent, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.
News video: Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand

Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand 01:02

 The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word "royal" in their branding after the couple abruptly gave up royal duties to start a new life in Canada. Lauren Anthony reports.

