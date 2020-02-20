Global  

Lord David Steel faces boot from Lib Dems over handling of Cyril Smith allegations

Daily Record Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Lord David Steel faces boot from Lib Dems over handling of Cyril Smith allegationsThe former Borders MP could be booted from the party over his admission that he failed to speak out on his suspicions about the abuse of boys by Smith.
