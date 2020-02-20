Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > University of Bristol > 'Birdgirl' Mya-Rose Craig to get Bristol University honorary doctorate

'Birdgirl' Mya-Rose Craig to get Bristol University honorary doctorate

BBC News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Mya-Rose Craig has been campaigning for equality in the environmental movement since 2015.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nbnikkibarton

NIB 🌹 RT @monkey_viral: #'Birdgirl' Mya-Rose Craig receives Bristol University honorary doctorate now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/RnZ… 6 hours ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #'Birdgirl' Mya-Rose Craig receives Bristol University honorary doctorate now trending on Monkey Viral -… https://t.co/mO6txOtcxi 7 hours ago

worldnewshill

worldnewshill 'Birdgirl' Mya-Rose Craig to get Bristol University honorary doctorate https://t.co/x5KLA9RGos https://t.co/4zqnRu35rR 8 hours ago

dboxshowafrica

THEBOXSHOW 'Birdgirl' Mya-Rose Craig to get Bristol University honorary doctorate https://t.co/NtR3y7GD9G https://t.co/wPOQigpwT5 9 hours ago

NEWSAFRICATV1

NEWSAFRICATV 'Birdgirl' Mya-Rose Craig to get Bristol University honorary doctorate https://t.co/Ndlfcqqe56 https://t.co/5syKJwQKd0 10 hours ago

graballnew

GraballNews ‘Birdgirl’ Mya-Rose Craig to get Bristol University honorary doctorate https://t.co/KFiCQIHKB8 https://t.co/lDo55Kl1vZ 14 hours ago

djxbazztv

𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 ‘Birdgirl’ Mya-Rose Craig to get Bristol University honorary doctorate https://t.co/uvjGTitBAM https://t.co/FbtPURjF8K 14 hours ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels ‘Birdgirl’ Mya-Rose Craig to get Bristol University honorary doctorate https://t.co/4MfjarxPA8 https://t.co/IvnjyaGLQo 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.