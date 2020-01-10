Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Mourinho remains confident despite Tottenham’s 1-0 loss to RB Leipzig

Mourinho remains confident despite Tottenham’s 1-0 loss to RB Leipzig

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho conceded they are in a “difficult situation” but talked up the fight and spirit of his players after Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mourinho praises his side despite 1-0 loss to Leipzig

Mourinho praises his side despite 1-0 loss to Leipzig 00:41

 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho reflects on the club's 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. Tottenham suffered a 1-0 home defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie with RB Leipzig but Mourinho has faith his "fantastic group of players" can salvage a win.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Leipzig sticking to game plan despite Tottenham injuries, says Nagelsmann [Video]Leipzig sticking to game plan despite Tottenham injuries, says Nagelsmann

With Hotspur’s Son Heung-min and Harry Kane sidelined, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann says his side is not changing their approach to their Champions League match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:28Published

Mourinho welcomes return of Hugo Lloris despite Kane injury blow [Video]Mourinho welcomes return of Hugo Lloris despite Kane injury blow

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is pleased with the return with club captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, which contrasts with his feelings about the loss of Harry Kane to injury...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham loss to Leipzig was 'going to fight with a gun without bullets'

Tottenham playing RB Leipzig in Wednesday's 1-0 loss was like "going to fight with a gun without bullets", says Jose Mourinho as he bemoaned the injuries to key...
BBC Sport

Glenn Hoddle claims Spurs "don't know what they are doing" in assessment of Leipzig loss

Glenn Hoddle claims Spurs don't know what they are doing in assessment of Leipzig lossTottenham were outclassed in their own back yard as RB Leipzig dominated for large periods leaving Glenn Hoddle to question Jose Mourinho's tactics in their...
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.