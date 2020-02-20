Global  

You can now hire a Tom Hardy lookalike to help teach your kids to read

Wales Online Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
You can now hire a Tom Hardy lookalike to help teach your kids to readThe quirky service aims to encourage more reading in schools and encourages parents to pick up a book and take part in story-time and we bet it will do the trick
You can now hire a Tom Hardy lookalike to teach your kids to read

Hull Daily Mail

